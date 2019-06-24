The American Methodist Centenary Celebration of Methodist Missions was June 20 to July 13, 1919, at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

The event also commemorated the 1819 founding of a church by Methodist missionary John Stewart to convert members of the Wyandot nation in Upper Sandusky.

Viewed as the "World's Fair without the midway" by The Columbus Dispatch , the centenary contained a 50,000-seat amphitheater, gardens representing different areas of the world and eight exhibit buildings.

The event attracted more than a million visitors. Speakers included William Jennings Bryan and leaders from around the world, including China, the Philippines and Liberia.

The "biggest day" of the centenary was June 27. It featured a speech from former President William H. Taft.