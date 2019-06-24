A theft report made at 3:06 p.m. June 14 at a business in the 100 block of West Main Street is under investigation by the New Albany Police Department.

According to police clerk Lauren Johnson, two credit cards and $50 in cash were among the items reported stolen.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 40-year-old Columbus woman was charged with OVI after police received a call about a reckless driver at 4:27 p.m. June 16 at New Albany-Condit and Central College roads.

* Property damage was reported at 10:24 a.m. June 15 in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. According to Johnson, two vehicles were reported to be damaged.

* An 18-year-old Reynoldsburg man was charged with OVI and a 17-year-old Reynoldsburg man was charged with underage alcohol consumption after a traffic stop at 5:33 p.m. June 13 in the 200 block of Market Street.

* A Third Street resident reported identity theft at 10:43 a.m. June 13.

* Shoplifting was reported at 5:16 a.m. June 11 from a business in the 9800 block of Johnstown Road. An unknown amount of consumable goods was reported stolen during the incident, Johnson said.