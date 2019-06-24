The Columbus Division of Police responded to shots fired in four recent incidents: 1:40 a.m. June 19 in the 1600 block of Shanley Drive; 2:30 a.m. June 17 in the 5300 block of Avalon Drive; 12:05 a.m. June 17 in the 5400 block of Aqua Street; and 10:41 p.m. June 14 in the 6100 block of Deepwood Loop West, according to incident reports.

On Shanley Drive, victims reported hearing three to four gunshots hitting a front window.

Officers observed nine bullet holes in the front window.

Neither victim could provide any suspect information. One shell casing was recovered and submitted to the property room as evidence. Occupants told police they were not injured. Occupants left the premises for the evening.

On Avalon Drive, someone shot three bullets into the front door and front walls of the victim's house. No spent casings were found. Some neighbors said they heard the shots, but no one saw anything.

On Aqua Street, someone fired two shots into the property. No injuries were reported. The casings were recovered in the street and bullet fragments recovered from the kitchen counter.

On Deepwood Loop West, a single shot was fired into the residence of a couple, who were inside at the time. No one was hurt. Officers recovered the casing. Witnesses couldn't provide a description of a suspect.

In other recent Northland-area incident reports:

* A $1,400 ballistic vest, $100 cash and $95 medic bag were stolen between 9 p.m. June 13 and 8 p.m. June 14 from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Coghill Drive.

* A $2,500 Ford Explorer was stolen between 6 p.m. June 12 and 8:40 a.m. June 13 from the 2000 block of Margo Road.

Several robberies were reported in the area recently:

* A boy was robbed at gunpoint shortly after he withdrew cash from an ATM.

The victim told police and his sister that about 7 p.m. June 16, when they reached the intersection of Heaton Road and Sunny Court, a suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the cash, totaling $500.

* A suspect made off with $2,075 cash at 8:30 p.m. June 17 after allegedly robbing a store in the 1900 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

* A woman claimed to be the victim of a robbery at 12:40 a.m. June 18 in the 4100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

The victim told police that while she was walking toward her apartment two unknown suspects came out with a gun and stated, "Anything you have, put it on the ground."

The victim complied and the suspects reportedly took her $1,100 cellphone, house and mailbox keys and a credit card.

* At 5:35 a.m. June 16, a suspect grabbed $50 worth of food from a store in the 1500 block of Schrock Road, brandished a handgun and walked out of the door.

* A $15,000 Polaris Ranger all-terrain vehicle and $2,200 utility trailer were reported stolen between 9 p.m. June 16 and 6:30 a.m. June 17 from the 1700 block of Schrock Road.