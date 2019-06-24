Two vehicles recently were stolen in northwest Columbus, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A $10,000 GMC Acadia, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen between 8 p.m. June 12 and 8 a.m. June 13 from the 2700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road. The victim told police he left the keys in the vehicle.

An $18,000 Mazda 3, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen between 11:30 p.m. June 14 and 6 a.m. June 15 from the 8600 block of Gold Leaf Lane. The victim said he left the keys and a credit card inside the vehicle.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $1,200 cellphone and $1,000 cash were reported missing after a woman's daughter had invited friends to the residence at 6 p.m. April 15 in the 3000 block of Cranston Drive.

The victim told police she found an online sales ad posted by the suspect offering to sell the missing property. The suspect, however, could not be located.

* A man and woman, both 35 years old, were arrested on felony theft charges after allegedly stealing $1,000 worth of clothes, $1,000 worth of sunglasses and $1,000 worth of makeup from a store in the 3700 block of West Dublin-Granville Road.