Gahanna residents and visitors can sit a spell on the front porch of the Ohio Herb Center, 110 Mill St., and sip iced tea as part of an Old Fashioned Summer Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27

The Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau, also known as Visit Gahanna, and the Ohio Herb Center are unveiling a new entry into Gahanna's summer event scene with four dates scheduled.

"The new event is designed to stir memories of days gone by, when families and neighbors gathered on porches to enjoy time together," said Laurie Jadwin, Visit Gahanna's executive director.

Earlier this year, Visit Gahanna officially assumed responsibility for ownership and operation of the Ohio Herb Center, with its staff becoming part of the Visit Gahanna team.

"The concept for the new summer series evolved during a team-brainstorming session, as we discussed ideas for integrating new seasonal programming at the Herb Center," Jadwin said. "Discussion turned to the center's expansive front porch and how people are naturally drawn to sit and relax in the big wicker chairs on the porch."

She said a variety of activities will be offered, each with a focus on old-fashion fun.

The June 27 family-friendly event will feature herbal iced teas, lawn games, an herb-inspired make-and-take craft for children and cartoons that will bring back memories for parents.

"Our Old Fashioned Summer Series offers a great opportunity for families to unplug, unwind and reconnect over the simple pleasures that summer brings," said Mary Szymkowiak, Visit Gahanna communications and tourism manager. "From enjoying old- fashioned games and treats to watching a vintage cartoon on a big screen in the backyard, we hope attendees create fun memories at this Ohio Herb Center event."

The event is free to attend, with a fee for the craft.

The remaining dates in the series, with each being held from 6 to 8 p.m., are July 11, July 25 and Aug. 8.

For more details, go to visitgahanna.com.

