Grandview Heights’ newest eatery will open Tuesday, June 25, at 1099 W. First Ave.

The Old Spot, which will replace the short-lived Harvest Tavern & Pizzeria, offers a “chef-driven” concept with such familiar items as cheeseburgers, Cuban sandwiches and chicken sandwiches, as well as upscale fare, said Tony Tanner, managing partner of Old Spot and owner of the nearby Butcher & Grocer, 1089 W. First Ave.

“We’re focusing on elevated pub fare,” Tanner said.

In the next week or so, specials will be advertised on a chalkboard, he said.

Most entree prices will be $12 to $18.

Tanner and Matt Evans, both investors in Harvest Tavern & Pizzeria, will include restaurateurs Rick and Krista Lopez of La Tavola and Lupo in the new partnership. Harvest closed Feb. 23 after replacing Old Bag of Nails six months earlier.

The Old Spot is named after Gloucestershire Old Spots pigs.

Hours will be 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

