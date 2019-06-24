Preferred Living officials said they will proceed with plans to build a residential complex on Reed Road while relocating the Burgess & Niple engineering and architecture firm headquarters to the north on the property.

In an email, Jared Smith, a representative of Preferred Living, was brief but addressed the company's plans for 5085 Reed Road.

"Preferred Living is excited about the redevelopment of this parcel and certainly plans to proceed," Smith wrote. "I anticipate being back in front of (the Columbus) Development Commission to address some of their concerns as soon as possible."

Preferred Living's most-recent proposal was tabled June 13 by the commission, even though the project was scaled down by 22 apartments to 144 total and the landscaping buffer on the south side of the property closest to neighboring residences was increased.

The major concern voiced by those opposed to the project June 13 was that it was too intense for the site. They also said they believed the 3-story apartment buildings were too tall and they had traffic and safety concerns.

Smith said he wanted to schedule another hearing for the proposal at the earliest possible date, but as of June 24 the site plan had yet to be revised.

Preferred Living is seeking a change from a commercial zoning to a limited apartment office district for the site so it can build the apartments.

The apartments proposal is not the only development activity in the 5000 block of Reed.

Highpoint Evangelical Christian Church has begun excavation on 2.1 acres at 5038 Reed Road, diagonally across the street from the proposed Preferred Living development.

The church filed for a site plan and building alteration in 2017-18, said Anthony Celebrezze, spokesman for the Columbus Department and Building and Zoning Services.

The church owns the two parcels and there is a building on each, Celebrezze said. The site plan calls for expansion of parking lots and improvements to structures, he said.

Building plans show the church is converting existing office areas into a sanctuary, adding a fire suppression system and reinforcing floors for added weight during use, Celebrezze said

Permits have been obtained for electrical, mechanical and plumbing work, which is typical in such a project, he said.

Church officials could not be reached for comments about the project.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary