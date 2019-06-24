A 26-year-old Canal Winchester man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 6500 block of Steinway Drive at 2:55 a.m. June 12.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

* A 28-year-old Blacklick woman was arrested on OVI charges shortly after 1:09 a.m. June 7 at a gas station in the 13000 block of Reynoldsburg-Baltimore Road.

* Officers arrested a 29-year-old Reynoldsburg man on OVI charges about 10:30 p.m. June 9 in the 1300 block of Glenview Street.

* A 26-year-old Newark woman was issued a mayor's court summons on petty theft charges, shortly after 4:09 a.m. June 13 after officers responded to a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 37-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported an iPhone valued at $800 was stolen from his car while it was parked in the 6900 block of Runik Place North, shortly before 1 a.m. June 13.

* Shortly after 5:36 p.m. June 14, a 49-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on petty theft charges at a department store in the 2400 block of Taylor Park Drive.