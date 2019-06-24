M at Miranova is celebrating its 18th anniversary with an updated look and a fresh menu.

The rebooted upscale restaurant reopened June 18 on the ground floor of the Miranova building, 2 Miranova Place in downtown Columbus.

The establishment has emerged from a three-week renovation with a palette of earth tones, featuring splashes of gold, blue-wrapped poles extending to the tall ceiling and gray tablecloths.

The patio, with new furniture, offers views of the Scioto Mile and downtown.

The menu makeover took nearly six months, with several chefs collaborating on it, said Ian Rough, corporate chef for M and its parent company, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants.

"We've kind of evolved into today a little bit," Rough said. "It was a great menu, but it hadn't evolved a lot over the years and we wanted to experiment with new flavor combinations."

Among the highlights are the Skuna Bay salmon, plated with a forest mushroom and spring onion tart and drizzled with lemon cream; Pacific halibut with salsify cream, hearts of palm, golden raisins and a sweet-and-sour gooseberry condiment; and the Piedmontese filet with truffle egg butter, potato gratin, asparagus, onion petals and a cabernet reduction.

Entrees cost $29 to $62.

For an appetizer, Rough recommends the crispy skin-on chicken thighs served with sweet-corn cheese pudding, pickles and hot sauce.

Sushi remains on the menu: The M Roll tops hamachi, ahi tuna, salmon and avocado with a crunchy garlic and scallion relish.

Appetizers, sushi, salads and soups cost $12 to $35.

For dessert, Rough recommends "strawberries under glass" -- poppy seed cake, strawberry gelee and panna cotta in a glass with a thin stratum of caramelized sugar separating lemon curd and other sweets. When the pane of sugar is broken, the ingredients blend in the style of an English trifle.

A five-course tasting menu is $75; wine pairings may be added for $50.

Master mixologist Cris Dehlavi still is creating signature cocktails, and the wine list features some of the best styles and labels from around the globe, beverage director Andrea Hoover said.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For more information, call 614-629-0000.

====

Tommy's Diner, 914 W. Broad St. in Franklinton, is marking its 30th anniversary this year.

To celebrate, on Tuesday, July 2, founder Tommy Pappas will reduce the prices of eight meals to what they were in 1989.

Customers may choose from two eggs, bacon or sausage served with home fries or toast ($2.95); three hotcakes ($1.75); a ham-and-cheese omelet ($2.25); a quarter-pound cheeseburger with fries ($3.35); an open-faced roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes ($4); a BLT sandwich and soup ($3.50); a gyro with fries ($3.10); and a chef salad ($3.45).

====

Donna's Delicious Dozen, an independent doughnut shop, has opened at 5322 N. Hamilton Road in northeast Columbus.

Owner Traci Lukemire said orders start with a vanilla cake doughnut fried to order.

"We drop them when you come in," she said.

Customers may add icing or glaze, up to three toppings and one drizzle. Individual doughnuts are $1.40.

The shop, named after Lukemire's mother, Donna Mitchell, has seating for 15.

"She loves doughnuts, and her favorite is our 'Turtlez' -- chocolate icing, pecans and caramel," Lukemire said.

As for coffee, Lukemire chose Community Coffee from Louisiana.

"I picked this coffee because it was my aunt Norma's favorite," Lukemire said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary