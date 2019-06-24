Dublin City Council on June 24 formally waived the competitive-selection process, voting unanimously to allow the immediate appointment of Deputy Chief Justin Paez to the position of chief of police.

Paez has served as interim chief since former chief Heinz von Eckartsberg retired from the Dublin Police Department on March 22 to become assistant superintendent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Paez prepared himself for this role, and the city did some succession planning last year in anticipation of von Eckartsberg’s replacement, said Dana McDaniel, Dublin’s city manager.

“He’s done a lot to prepare himself,” personally, professionally and educationally, McDaniel said of Paez.

The city is keeping a tradition of promoting excellence from within its departments, he said.

Paez said the past couple of years have been an intentional process preparing for the transition. He said he appreciated the faith and trust City Council members and McDaniel have shown with his appointment.

He said he “has been blessed” to work with exceptional people.

“I’m humbled and honored by the opportunity to continue to serve with the Dublin Police Department and to serve the city of Dublin,” Paez said.

He was promoted in early January to deputy chief, a role created so he could take over as interim chief when von Eckartsberg retired, said Melanie Amato, a Dublin public-information officer.

Amato said compensation details for Paez have yet not been determined.

Paez joined the Dublin Police Department in 2005, according to a June 10 memo to council. He was promoted to corporal in 2007. He was promoted to sergeant in 2009 and to lieutenant in 2015.

He has a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and is a candidate for a master’s degree in business administration with a focus in leadership and organizational change from Tiffin University, according to the memo.

At the end of May, Paez went through a professional police assessment conducted by the Ferrell Group, operated by former Dublin police Chief Ron Ferrell, who is retired. According to the memo to council, the evaluation resulted in a recommendation for Paez to serve as chief.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates, including Paez' salary and benefits.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah

====

Previous story

Dublin council might name Justin Paez as permanent police chief

Dublin City Council is expected to hear a request from city staff members tonight, June 24, to formally waive the competitive-selection process and permit the immediate appointment of Deputy Chief Justin Paez to the position of chief of police, according to the council agenda.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 5200 Emerald Parkway.

Paez has served as interim chief since former chief Heinz von Eckartsberg retired from the Dublin Police Department on March 22 and went on to serve as assistant superintendent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

In early January, Paez was promoted to deputy chief, a role created so he could take over when von Eckartsberg retired, said Melanie Amato, public-information officer with the Dublin Police Department.

Check ThisWeelNEWS.com for updates.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah