Arts events will be plentiful in Westerville during July as the calendar of exhibits, events and activities is jam-packed.

The leading event will be the 46th offering of the Westerville Music & Arts Festival from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland.

The Westerville Area Chamber will present 130 local and national artisans, 30-plus performances on three stages and 20 food trucks and vendors. Families will be entertained by youth art activities with Arts Council of Westerville, crafts with Westerville Parks and Recreation, "living" Westerville icons by the Westerville Historical Society, a musical instrument petting zoo and giant backyard games.

Saturday's musical highlights will include the 5:30 p.m. performance by the Urban Jazz Coalition, then headliner group The Reaganomics will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., and craft beer and food vendors will be available. Admission is $1, with children ages 10 younger admitted free.

For more details go to westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

July calendar of exhibits and events

July and August -- Westerville Art League: Spring Art Show Award-winning Entries, featuring Dick Woods, Justin Dancing Hawk, Pat Balassone, Barbara Doll and Kathryn Smithson. Public reception date and time to be announced; Java Gallery, Java Central, 20 S. State St., java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

July -- Sticker Artists Against Hate, Java front lobby. Sticker mural art created originally in Berlin and Paris with images from international street/sticker artists. Java Central, 20 S. State St., java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

July -- Exhibit by Holly Hildreth: Pet Portraits, Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

July -- Pastels by Lynn Carty, Cardinal Pizza, 10 E. Main St.

Starting July 9 -- Photography by Vince Noble, Innis House, Inniswood Metro Park, 940 S. Hempstead Road. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Through August -- A Century of Wedding Gowns Exhibit, rotating display from the Historic Costume Collection features several wedding gowns from early 20th century and outfits from the Depression-era years to the 1980s, including suits, dresses and hats; Fisher Gallery, second floor, Otterbein University, Roush Hall, 27 S. Grove St. Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Every Tuesday -- Acoustic Jam hosted by finger-style guru John Morgan, 8 to 9:30 p.m., open to all levels; Java Central, 20 S. State St., free, java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Every Friday -- Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring 12 or more diverse performers every week; Java Central, 20 S. State St., free, java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

July 2 -- Lunchbox Concert Series: MEEK Quartet presents eclectic vocal harmony, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

July 3 -- Family Concert: Mousetrap, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek North, 221 W. Main St.

July 4 -- Rotary Club of Westerville Independence Day Celebration, live music: British Invasion at 3:15 p.m., John Anthony and Wishful Drinking at 5:20 p.m. and Hobgloblins at 7:25 p.m. Westerville South High School field, 303 S. Otterbein Ave.

July 5 -- Westerville Movie Series: "My Fair Lady," rated G, beginning at dusk, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

July 5 -- Uptown Friday Night: Pop Uptown, 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your camera or cellphone Uptown for a Photographer Walk; meet at A Gal Named Cinda Lou, 20 N. State St.

July 5 -- Color Me Calm for Seniors, 1 to 2 p.m. Relax while listening to calming music and coloring. Materials provided. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of the Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St.

July 5 -- Waiting for Godot, 8 p.m., with actor Jake Robinson, Otterbein University, Towers Hall, Philomathean Room (elevator to the thrd floor), 1 S. Grove St. A freewill offering will be collected to benefit the Andy Baker Scholarship Fund.

July 6 --Westerville Jazz Series: Jessy J and Brian Simpson, 6 p.m., Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

July 6 -- Fifth House band plus singer/songwriter Terry Scott of The Detours, 7 to 10 p.m. Cleveland's Fifth House delivers classic rock and originals with driving rhythms, raw energy and passionate vocals. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free, java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

July 7 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Conspiracy Band, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

July 8 -- Art Lab, 2 to 3 p.m. Children ages 6 to 8 will explore art techniques and learn about the artists at Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277.

July 9 -- Lunchbox Concert Series: Starlit Ways (aka Chris and Rose) presents vocal jazz, Broadway and pop, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

July 10 -- JC Songwriters' Circle hosted by Dick Plunk, 7 to 9 p.m. Share an original song or come to learn and meet this music community. Every second Wednesday at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free, java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

July 10 -- Family Concert: Matt Jergens presents comedy and juggling, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek North, 221 W. Main St.

July 11-14, 18-20 -- Otterbein Summer Theatre presents "Guys and Dolls," Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall, 30 S. Grove St. Tickets at otterbein.edu/drama or box office at 614-823-1109.

July 12 -- Uptown Friday Night: Arts, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Pop-up art for children in Uptown Westerville.

July 13 -- Westerville Jazz Series: Urban Jazz Coalition, 5:30 p.m. at the Music and Arts Festival, Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

July 13 -- Jim Volk. 7 to 9:30 p.m., guitar, vocals and improvisational medleys with dynamic style, artistry and energy, Java Central, 20 S. State St., free, java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

July 13 and 14 -- Westerville Music & Arts Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. Admission is $1, free for children ages 10 and younger.

July 14 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: The British Invasion presents a tribute to the Beatles, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

July 15 -- Arts Council of Westerville meeting, 5:30 p.m., artscouncilofwesterville.com, Blair IT, 653 McCorkle Blvd., Suite L.

July 15 -- Creative Writing for Seniors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Develop writing skills through life experiences. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St.

July 15 -- Westerville Movie Series: "Inside Out," rated PG, beginning at dusk, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

July 15 -- The Story Circle, 7 to 9 p.m. Professional and amateur storytellers will engage and entertain with tales of life, history and culture. Walk-ons encouraged. Third Mondays at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free, java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

July 15-19 -- Heart of Ohio Tole Convention: Thanks for the Memories. Free admission to art show, painting demonstrations and project viewing beginning Tues. Gift shop with hand-painted items Monday afternoon through noon Friday. Raffle drawings Thursday evening. Exhibit hall with vendors noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Exhibit hall admission: $5 for 1 day, and $12 for three-day pass. Hyatt Regency, 350 N. High St., heartofohiotole.org

July 16 -- Lunchbox Concert Series: Charles Sealy presents deep-voiced blues, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

July 16 -- Poetry Discussion and Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Share your work with the Westerville Poetry Group and discover ways others are writing and publishing poetry. Optional open mic. Everyone welcome.

July 17 -- Sip and Sketch, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Meza Wine Shop, 48 N. State St. Summer in Flight: Butterflies & Fireflies. Acrylic on canvas. Fee includes supplies and two glasses of wine.. Advance registration at vinomeza@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Westerville.

July 17 -- Family Concert: The Shazzbots, 6:30 p.m. Free. Amphitheater at Alum Creek North, 221 W. Main St.

July 18 -- Ice Cream Social, Music and Family Fun, 7 to 8:30 p.m., on the lawn of the Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Sponsored by Friends of the Library, featuring '50s and '60s rock by String Theory Acoustic Group, westervillelibrary.org

July 19 -- Uptown Friday Night: Rockin' Uptown, 6 to 8 p.m. Musicians perform indoors or out depending upon weather. Facebook.com/shopuptownwesterville

July 20 -- MEEK Quartet, 7 to 10 p.m. Four-part vocal harmony group performs folk, country, Americana, gospel, and cowboy/western, with pun/quizzes, props and more. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude Children's Hospital. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free, java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

July 21 -- WesterFlora: Westerville Garden Club's 28th Annual Garden Tour, noon to 6 p.m. Artists and musicians performing in the gardens. Locations at: westerflora.com

July 21 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Lords of Literature presents classic rock, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

July 23 -- Lunchbox Concert Series: Rick Barr performs rock, oldies, blues and gospel, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

July 24 -- Family Concert: Endless Recess, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

July 25-28 -- Westerville Parks and Recreation Civic Theatre: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins," Westerville Central High School, 7118 Mount Royal Ave. Tickets $15 online at westerville.org/registration.

July 26 -- Mount Carmel St. Ann's Westerville 4th Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Reggae music with Lungu Vbyz, Arts Council stage at City Hall. Arts Alley, presented by the Arts Council, hosts hands-on art for children, live music and original art on exhibit. Union Savings Bank parking lot and lawn at Hanby Elementary School, 56 S State St.

July 27 -- Westerville Jazz Series: Althea Rene and Eric Darius, 6 p.m., Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

July 27 -- Bohemian Highway Folk Band, 7 to 10 p.m. Singer/songwriter folk band features Beki Test on lead vocals and guitar, Mike Neely on guitar, mandolin and Irish whistle, Carl Yaffey on banjo, Karl Wohlwend on bass and Nina Hawranick on vocals. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free, java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

July 28 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Westerville Concert Band. Marches, big band, concert standards and more, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

July 28 -- Curtain Players Auditions: "Sleepy Hollow: The Lost Chapter." Casting for 15 roles. Registration, 6:30 p.m. Auditions, 7 p.m. Curtain Players Theatre, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, curtainplayers.org/auditions for online audition form.

July 29 -- Westerville Movie Series: "Jurassic Park," rated PG-13, beginning at dusk, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

July 30 -- Lunchbox Concert Series: Brady Fulton performs eclectic songs and plays ukulele, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

July 31 -- Family Concert: Storytelling with Candace, 6:30 p.m., free, Amphitheater at Alum Creek North, 221 W. Main St.