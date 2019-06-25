Bexley police said an employee of a store in the 2700 block of East Main Street reported someone entered the business between June 7 and 11 and stole $400 from the strongbox in the front office.

The employee said the door was locked and the method of entry is unknown, according to reports.

In other recent Bexley incident reports:

* An employee of a business in the 2400 block of East Main Street reported a woman stole two burritos valued at $14 at 2:30 p.m. June 12.

* An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported two unknown individuals entered the store at 7:48 p.m. June 10 and stole seven cases of various beer. The suspects were last seen traveling westbound on East Livingston Avenue.

* An employee of a business in the 2100 block of East Livingston Avenue reported that between June 15 and 17, someone broke out the right rear door window glass of a car that was being serviced.

The complainant said someone dented the door above and below the window and damaged the interior door trim.

* A resident in the 700 block of Montrose Avenue reported June 12 someone stole a lawn mower and electric leaf blower from his detached garage.