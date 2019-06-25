The community has raised money to replace nest boxes that were destroyed earlier this month at Worthington Park Elementary School, according to a resident involved in the effort.

The boxes were destroyed June 10 outside Worthington Park, 500 Park Road in Columbus, according to a Columbus Division of Police report.

Twenty-one nest boxes containing bluebirds and their eggs were destroyed between 6 p.m. June 7 and 10 p.m. June 9, according to the report.

Few other official details are available.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any information," Worthington Schools spokeswoman Vicki Gnezda said about the incident.

Susan Kalkbrenner, a Worthington resident who had volunteered to help with the bird boxes at the school, said all of the boxes were destroyed beyond repair. More than half had active nests with young birds and eggs that did not survive, she said.

"It was pretty shocking to think someone or a group of people would take it that far," she said.

Gnezda said several residents cleaned up the remains of the nest boxes over the weekend after the incident was reported to police.

Kalkbrenner said she and teachers Kristy Shannon and Sandy Nourse had been taking fifth- and sixth- grade students from Worthington Park Elementary School out on a weekly basis to monitor the bird boxes.

She said the students track data on the birds, which usually are eastern bluebirds, tree swallows and house wrens.

Kalkbrenner said the elementary school has had the boxes for the past 15 years. She said a trail to the boxes was constructed in 2009 by sixth-graders and new nest boxes were built last year as part of an Eagle Scout project.

She said she did not know the name of the Scout who installed the boxes.

Kalkbrenner said Rogue Birders, a local group of birders, and the Ohio Ornithological Society heard about the incident and offered to hold a fundraiser to go toward the cost of replacing the boxes.

She said more than $2,000 was raised for reconstruction of the boxes and security cameras to prevent similar incidents. It's unclear who would monitor the cameras or how they would be used.

Kalkbrenner said any leftover money would go toward such materials as binoculars for the students or to another school to start a program.

She said the boxes likely would be replaced next spring.

