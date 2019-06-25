Dublin police reported two thefts from businesses the morning of June 9 could be related, according to Melanie Amato, public-information officer with the Dublin police department.

The first incident, the theft of $750 cash, was reported at 5:14 p.m. at a business in the 4400 block of West Dublin-Granville Road, according to police.

The second incident was reported at 5:20 p.m. at a business in the 7500 block of Sawmill Road. Twenty dollars was stolen, but was later found, according to reports.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 31-year-old woman was charged with falsification June 11 at West Bridge Street and Corbins Mill Drive.

* A 47-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 9 at Hard Road near Riverside Drive.

* A 32-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence-simple assault June 9 in the 3900 block of Tuller Road.

* A 46-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 8 at Coffman Road and Tara Hill Drive.

* A 31-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 8 at Emerald Parkway near Bright Road.

* A 25-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs June 8 at Riverside Drive and Bridge Park Avenue.

* A 25-year-old woman was charged with falsification June 7 in the 7800 block of Riverside Drive.