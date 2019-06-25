A man said he was shot in the foot at 4 a.m. June 16 in the 200 block of Hanford Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Police transported the victim to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

Reports said officers were unable to locate the assailant.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* Three generators valued at $2,800, two saws valued at $1,300, a $1,500 vibrator plate compactor, a $1,500 vibrator plate, a $300 air compressor, a $500 electric self-defense device and a $200 storage container lock were stolen between 4 p.m. June 14 and 8 a.m. June 17 from a vehicle in the 1100 block of South Front Street.

* A $9,000 Can-Am Renegade all-terrain vehicle, manufacturing date unknown, was reported stolen at 10:45 p.m. June 14 form the 1100 block of South Front Street.