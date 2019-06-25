The Hilliard Division of Police made several drug-related arrests during the middle of June.

The incidents included:

* A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were arrested for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug abuse at 3:25 a.m. June 16 at Cemetery Road and Westbrook Drive.

* A 29-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 12:45 a.m. June 17 at Scioto Darby and Alton Darby Creek roads.

* A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 5:10 a.m. June 20 in the 3800 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 19-year-old man was arrested for vehicular vandalism, a misdemeanor charge, at 4 p.m. June 16 in the 4100 block of Columbia Street.

* A cellphone worth $100 was reported stolen between 1 and 1:30 p.m. June 14 from the 4500 block of Cosgray Road.

* A wallet containing credit cards, debit cards, a driver's license and money was reported stolen between 2 and 5:30 p.m. June 14 from the 4700 block of Tremont Club Drive. Property loss was reported at $50.

* A wallet containing credit cards, a student ID card, a parking permit, an employer ID card and money was reported stolen between 10:30 p.m. June 15 and 8:20 a.m. June 17 from the 6000 block of Kitchen Court. Property loss was reported at $170.

* A man told police $60 and credit cards were reported stolen between 9 p.m. June 18 and noon June 19 from the 5200 block of Wyandot Place.