Canal Winchester Local Schools Superintendent James Sotlar has led the district for the past 6 1/2 years and could maintain his position for the next six years as well.

The school board June 17 unanimously approved a motion to extend Sotlar's contract through July 31, 2025, after the current one ends July 31, 2020.

Starting Aug. 1, 2020, Sotlar's salary will increase from $147,928 this year to $150,887, with 2% increases each year and 10% annuities. Including benefits, his total compensation will be $179,318.

Several board members praised Sotlar, who has been superintendent since Jan. 1, 2013.

"Superintendent Sotlar has worked diligently with great distinction over the last seven years for Canal Winchester Local Schools. His efforts and impact on our schools have truly empowered all our students for success," board President Kevin Butler said in a prepared statement. "The Board of Education, Superintendent Sotlar and CWLS staff have worked tirelessly to improve the academic performance of the district, including the establishment of our Cisco Networking Academy, One to One Initiative, Project Based Learning and STEM learning."

A common theme among the progress made by the district is that of modernization.

Starting with the implementation at the high school of a Cisco Networking Academy, a nationally recognized program that prepares students for careers in technology and computer-based fields, the district has demonstrated a commitment toward providing a contemporary education.

Likewise are the STEM and project-based learning approaches that have been embraced during his tenure, which favor the cultivation of practical, real-world skills. STEM -- an interdisciplinary learning model that stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics and embraces an applied approach to the classroom where students engage in real-world problems -- was expanded by Sotlar, who also encourages instructors to include "Strategies That Engage the Minds."

"I decided this is exactly what (students) needed," Sotlar said. "Our job is to develop the whole child. We want to continue to create and enhance the career pathways for students so they are prepared for life outside of high school with the three E's: enrollment in postsecondary or technical school, enlistment in military or employment."

Sotlar also has worked with the board to initiate a renovation project at the high school. The work, which began in February and is scheduled to be completed by August 2020, includes both renovations and several additions, including an auxiliary gym, a media center, a new main entrance and new learning centers. The project, which is expected to cost about $27.1 million, will be paid for by the state and the district's general fund. The state, via the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, is paying $19.6 million, and the district's portion is $7.5 million, according to the district's spring 2018 financial report.

"I am much honored to continue as superintendent for Canal Winchester Local Schools, and I just want to thank the board for their faith and trust they have bestowed upon me," he said. "I believe in our mission of Empowering All Students for Success and will continue to expand upon the great things we are already doing.

"Our job is to prepare kids for their future and not our past. There is still much work to be done, but I am excited and ready to continue to make Canal Winchester Local Schools a destination school district."

