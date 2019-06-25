Meditation is a way to train the mind, similar to the way exercise is a way to train the body. And learning to meditate is much like learning to exercise: it takes consistent practice.

If you're interested in mindfulness and meditation, you're not alone.

A report based on data from the 2017 National Health Interview Survey found that U.S. adults' use of meditation tripled from 2012 to 2017 (from 4.1% to 14%).

The use of meditation by U.S. children, ages 4 to 17, also increased, from .6% in 2012 to 5.4% in 2017.

Though inspired by Buddhist practices, mindfulness meditation isn't necessarily religious but more a self-care practice that cultivates focus and develops calm.

There are many types of meditation, but most have four things in common: a quiet location with as few distractions as possible, a comfortable posture, a focus of attention (a certain word or mantra, an object, the sensations of breathing) and an open attitude.

With so many techniques to try, how does a beginner learn how to meditate?

One way to get started is to attend Worthington Libraries' summer series, "How to Meditate and Why Bother." Join us on Saturdays, June 29, July 20 and Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. in Northwest Library's backyard, 2280 Hard Road, and a local meditation instructor and ordained Zen priest will lead a monthly introduction to mindfulness and meditation.

Many studies have investigated meditation for different conditions and, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, there's evidence it may reduce blood pressure, as well as symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and ulcerative colitis flare-ups. It also may ease the symptoms of anxiety and depression and help people with insomnia.

Some research also suggests meditation may physically change the brain and body and could help improve many health problems and promote healthy behaviors.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.