Police were called to investigate a June 10 incident at a Powell gas station during which a man reportedly defecated next to a gas pump in front of other customers.

According to reports, employees at the gas station in the 9500 block of Sawmill Parkway were alerted to the incident by other customers around 10 a.m. June 10.

The customers told employees the man had squatted next to a gas pump and defecated. Video surveillance reportedly shows the man squatting out of view of the camera.

When Powell police officers arrived, employees used the man’s loyalty-card information to learn his identity.

Police contacted the man, who “openly admitted he had defecated at the pump and apologized for his actions,” according to reports.

“He stated that he had to urgently go and he could not physically hold it. He said he had tried to make every effort to conceal himself from the public view by squatting down by his tire as low to the ground as he could.”

According to reports, police contacted the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether to charge the man, and were told the prosecutor would not recommend prosecution.

In other recent Powell police reports:

• Someone burglarized multiple Powell homes overnight June 10, reports said.

According to reports, three different residents awoke the morning of June 11 to find items had gone missing from their homes overnight.

Incidents were reported in the 400 block of Stream Isle Drive, the 200 block of Tyler Creek Drive and the first block of Timber Oak Court.

Missing items included purses, credit cards, laptop computers, shoes and cash, reports said.