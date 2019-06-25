This year's Powell Festival was the highest-attended -- and perhaps even the highest-rated -- in the history of the event, according to Powell leaders.

The festival, in its 22nd year, ran June 21 and 22 in the city's Village Green Park.

Even after two decades, the event is getting better, Powell City Council member Brian Lorenz said.

"This was the best one yet," he said.

City spokeswoman Megan Canavan said the fest typically attracts about 15,000 at its peak.

This year, she said she expects that figure to surpass 20,000.

"The city is very pleased with the attendance of this year's event," she said. "It seems like everyone had a wonderful time. We've heard several praises and compliments from our community.

"Just seeing the families that came out and the enjoyment they were having as a family here this weekend was worth so much."

Although the festival ran smoothly, she said, the gorgeous weekend weather boosted attendance.

"Certainly, the weather cooperated for both days of the festival; both days the weather was beautiful ... and led to an uptick in attendance," she said.

"People had been in their homes for the last two weeks because of the weather; it was raining on the weekend. I think people were ready to get out of their house."

Canavan said she felt the increase in amenities -- from a signature beer crafted by local breweries to more activities for children -- helped to bring in even more people.

"I think each year we build on our attendance based on people knowing about it," she said. "We certainly had several different attractions this year, as far as our partnerships with the beer and the variety of food vendors ... and great entertainment on stage and an extensive kids area. There were so many things for families to do here."

James Knott, co-owner of Nocterra Brewing, said the Powellfest Hazy Pale Ale made in collaboration with the Daily Growler taproom and Ill Mannered Brewing was a hit and helped introduce the 4-month-old brewery to the community.

"Having two breweries from Powell at the festival truly added to creating an authentic local experience," he said. "Amazingly, despite the initial success of our taproom, a lot of people didn't even realize that we were here. We went out of our way to talk to beer drinkers and let them know that Powell has so much to offer.

"We look forward to working with the city next year to create an even better craft-beer experience."

Canavan said the new watermark for attendance won't prevent the city from attempting to improve the festival next year.

At this point, she said, the Village Green can accommodate the event with no problems, but other amenities and additions for next year's festival are still on the table.

"It certainly is a good size for the physical location here at the park," she said. "Certainly, we're going to be holding a festival recap meeting with our committee this week to talk about what things went really well and some things we want to work on for next year, and maybe some features to bring in or partnerships to work on for the 2020 festival."

