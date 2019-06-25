A high-end vehicle reported stolen from an Upper Arlington man's driveway recently was recovered in west Columbus.

Upper Arlington police were contacted by their counterparts in Columbus at 4 a.m. June 14 and informed that Columbus police had found a vehicle reported stolen from the 2400 block of Tremont Road sometime overnight June 13 and 14.

The vehicle in question reportedly was a silver 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo and value was listed at $175,000.

Columbus police said they found it parked inside a garage behind a home in the 100 block of South Eureka Avenue. When it was located, it reportedly was sitting on blocks and its tires had been removed.

The report didn't indicate if police either police department had suspects or made arrests in the case.

In other recent Upper Arlington incident reports:

* A black 2018 Jeep Wrangler, no value provided, reportedly was stolen from a man's driveway in the 1700 block of Inchliff Road between 7 p.m. June 10 and 7:30 a.m. June 11.

* A maroon 1999 Honda Civic valued at $3,200 reportedly was stolen from Dublin man while parked in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive between 7:30 p.m. June 7 and 8 a.m. June 10.

* A men's bicycle valued at $5,000 reportedly was stolen from a man's garage in the 1500 block of Waltham Road. No time or date was provided for the incident, but the report was entered into the UAPD system June 17.

* A purse valued at $30 and its contents reportedly were stolen from a woman's vehicle while parked outside her residence in the 3300 block of Mansion Way sometime between June 4 and June 5.

* A woman in the 2300 block of North Star Road reported the rear passenger's side window to her vehicle was broken between 9:30 p.m. May 30 and 10 a.m. May 31. Damage was listed at $250.

* A Columbus construction company reported the theft of two generators valued together at $1,400, a computer tablet valued at $500 and a concrete saw valued at $300 from a trailer at a construction site in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive between 2:48 and 2:56 p.m. May 30.