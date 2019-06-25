Westerville City Council is moving forward with plans to ask voters in November for a bond issue to help fund a new police and court facility.

A resolution for the city's 20-year, 0.96-mill bond issue, which would cost the owner of a $100,000 house $33.60 annually (or $67.20 per $200,000), starting in 2021, was approved 6-1 on June 18.

The bond is intended to raise $15 million for the project, according to the city.

It will head to the Nov. 5 ballot, pending certification by the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Council member Tim Davey cast the vote against it.

He said the project was expected to be done within the decade, not right now, and the city has too much debt. He said the city had $119 million in debt at the end of last year.

Davey also said other infrastructure needs more attention.

City Manager David Collinsworth said the city acquired property in August 2018 at 229 Huber Village Blvd. that has been intended for a police and court facility. The city acquired the building and parcel for $1.9 million, below its original asking price of more than $2.5 million, according to westerville.org.

The building is 27,850 square feet and the city is proposing an addition of 33,570 square feet so it could accommodate police and mayor's court operations, according to Christa Dickey, a city spokeswoman.

The facility the city is proposing would consolidate the bureaus of the Westerville Division of Police, including the investigations bureau, and emergency communications at one building, according to westerville.org.

Collinsworth said preliminary cost estimates for the project are around $15 million, with an estimated interest rate of 5%.

He said the city would like to move forward with a final design in 2020 and would like construction to start later that year.

Dickey said the city is working with Brandstetter Carroll Inc. on the design for the building.

Dickey said the project still is in the design phase.

Currently, police operations and mayor's court are at 28 S. State St. and 64 E. Walnut St.

According to the city website, the properties would be sold after completion of the project and relocation of the staff.

The city also holds land at 240 S. State St. that was purchased in 2007 with the possibility of it being used to support a future police/court facility.

The city would sell that land as well, with approval of the Huber Village Boulevard project.

Collinsworth said the city would proceed to file the issue with the board of elections before the Aug. 7 filing deadline for the Nov. 5 ballot.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia