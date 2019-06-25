Westerville police said a resident reported $2,139 worth of tools were stolen from his van at 9:30 p.m. June 12 in the first block of Spring Road.

The resident said there was no record of the serial numbers for the tools, according to reports. No further action had been taken as of ThisWeek's press time June 25.

In other Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* Two Westerville residents reported a potential phone scam at 1:35 p.m. June 21 in the first block of State Street. The couple reported a call was received in which the caller said their son had gotten into a traffic crash in New York and needed $5,000 to cover expenses. While at the bank, the teller told the couple it could be a scam and to report the incident. No charges were filed.

* A resident of Ashley reported at 4:30 p.m. June 10 that $400 worth of personal items were taken out of an unlocked locker inside a weight room at Westerville South High School, 303 S. Otterbein Avenue. No charges were filed.