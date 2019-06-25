Whitehall police arrested a 23-year-old Columbus man for assault at 9:40 p.m. June 15 at the Whitehall branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 4445 E. Broad St.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance involving the man and a Blacklick woman, according to reports.

After an investigation, the man was arrested and transported to the Franklin County jail, reports said.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Breaking and entering was reported at 8:15 p.m. June 17 in the 300 block of Robinwood Avenue. A bicycle worth $115 was reported stolen.

* Burglaries were reported at 9:45 a.m. June 12 in the 1000 block of Fairway Boulevard; at 4:25 p.m. June 12 in the 1000 block of Irongate Lane; at 5:45 a.m. June 14 in the 4800 block of Langley Avenue; at 1:50 p.m. June 14 and at 9:15 a.m. June 17 in the 3700 block of East Broad Street; at 10 p.m. June 16 in the 4800 block of East Broad Street; and at 8:10 p.m. June 17 in the 300 block of Robinwood Avenue.

* Thefts were reported at 5:55 p.m. June 12 in the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 7:10 p.m. June 12 and at 4:45 p.m. June 17 in the 4600 block of East Main Street; at 10:30 a.m. June 14 in the 100 block of Woodcliff Drive; at 7:15 p.m. June 15 in the first block of Robinwood Avenue; at 12:30 a.m. June 16 in the 4500 block of Saint Margaret Lane; at 5:45 p.m. June 18 in the 4700 block of Shell Court South; at 11:55 p.m. June 18 in the 3900 block of Beechbank Road; and at 10 a.m. June 19 in the 100 block of Robinwood Avenue.

* A vehicle was reported stolen at 12:50 p.m. June 17 in the 200 block of South Hamilton Road.

* Assaults were reported at 4 p.m. June 12 in the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 5 p.m. June 13 in the 4600 block of East Main Street; and at 12:15 a.m. June 14 in the 4800 block of East Broad Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 5:45 p.m. June 13 in the 800 block of Dimson Drive East; at 8:10 a.m. June 17 in the 3600 block of East Main Street; at 4:45 p.m. June 17 in the 4300 block of East Main Street; and at 8:20 a.m. June 18 in the 400 block of North Hamilton Road.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 3:20 p.m. June 14 at Saint Mary Court and Beechwood Road; at 1 a.m. June 15 in the first block of Maplewood Avenue; and at 3:10 a.m. June 15 at East Main Street and Fountain Lane.