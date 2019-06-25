A Worthington resident told the Worthington Division of Police someone had activated her doorbell security system and threw an egg in her face after she opened the door at 12:23 a.m June 13 on the 6000 block of Strathaven Court.

No suspects have been identified, according to Lt. Michael Holton.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A 36-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested for theft after taking $210 to $220 worth of items from a store in the first block of Worthington Square at 12:36 p.m. on June 14, Holton said.