Acre, one of the steadfast believers in locally sourced ingredients, is closing.

A posting on the restaurants’ Facebook page said the store at 1717 Northwest Blvd. closed Monday, June 25.

The lone remaining store, 2700 N. High St., Clintonville, will stay open while the food supply lasts.

The first Acre opened in 2014.

“We welcome everyone to stop by our Clintonville/Old North location for one last Sweet Corn Cookie, Thai Bowl, and Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie,” owner Todd Mills wrote on Facebook.

“Thank you to everyone who has visited over the past few years, brought friends and family, and helped make Acre the place it is. Hope to see you soon.”

