Talks about a proposed 41-home subdivision on Havens Corners Road likely will continue in Jefferson Township at the end of July.

A public hearing with the township board of trustees was continued from June 26 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the Jefferson Township fire station, 6767 Havens Corners Road, Blacklick.

The June meeting was set to begin at the fire station, but a huge turnout by residents caused an overflow in the meeting room, prompting the hearing to be moved down the street to New Horizons Church, 2100 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road.

Applicant Dublin-based Gioffre Cos. has requested a 17-acre parcel be rezoned from restricted suburban residential district to planned residential district, allowing the subdivision on what is known as the Stratton property at 6020 Havens Corners Road.

The 17-acre site is on the north side of Havens Corners Road, west of Mann Road near the intersection at Taylor Station Road.

David Fisher of Kephart Fisher LLC’s development team said the project would be for 41 homes, with lots being 57 feet wide by 130 feet deep on all private streets.

He said Romanelli & Hughes would the builder for the homes.

Many residents at the meeting expressed concerns about drainage, traffic and density. Some also spoke about preserving the home at 6020 Havens Corners that was built in 1837.

Havens Corners resident Charles W. Haubiel, who owns 118 acres west of the proposed site, said he has lived in the township since 1990. He said his relatives have been in the township since 1936 or 1937, when Havens Corners was a dirt road.

“Now it’s two lane and traffic is horrible and all that kind of thing,” Haubiel said. “I think if I could echo one thing that has been said tonight, which is very fair, and that is, look, what is Jefferson Township? Jefferson Township is one house on 1 acre.”

He said the proposal is a great development in a different area or reduced in size, but it isn’t representative of the township.

The Jefferson Township Zoning Commission voted 3-0 on May 9 to recommend approval of the rezoning request to the trustees.

The property consists of an old farmhouse, several outbuildings that are in disrepair and pasture, according to the development text.

In recent years, the property has been occupied by tenants.

Although the property is adjacent to the city of Gahanna and could be annexed to Gahanna for development, the applicant filed the rezoning application in hopes of keeping the property in the township for development as a housing community to serve its residents and others desiring to move there, according to the development text.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates and read the July 4 edition of ThisWeek Rocky Fork Enterprise.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla