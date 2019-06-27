Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for June 27 through July 4.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Preschoolers: Going Batty, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 28 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about the world's only flying mammal.

Feed the Stream, 1 p.m. June 29 at the Nature Center. Guests can join the fish feeding frenzy, giving them worms, crickets and minnows.

Spiders and Snakes Display, 1 to 4 p.m. July 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can discover more about these misunderstood creatures.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Tots on the Trail, 10 a.m. June 28 at the Nature Center. Guests can share a slow-paced half-mile walk with a toddler and discover nature.

Nature School: SQM, 10 a.m. to noon June 29 at the Nature Center. Visitors ages 10 and older can learn about the importance of water in an ecosystem while catching critters and testing water quality at Blacklick Creek.

Life in a Creek Display, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 29 and 30 at the Nature Center. Guests can view a display about the different sections of a creek and the animals that live in each.

Summer Crafts, noon to 4 p.m. June 30 at the Nature Center. Children ages 4-14 can stop by the Nature Center to make some frog-themed crafts.

Story Time, 10 a.m. July 1 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-6 can learn about nature through stories and activities.

Nature Kids: Crazy Crayfish, 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. July 2 at the Nature Center. Children ages 6-12 can learn about crayfish and take a 2-mile walk to the creek and catch them.

All-American Scavenger Hunt, noon to 4 p.m. July 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can search for patriotic plants and animals in the park.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Little Cloud in the Sky, 10 a.m. June 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can introduce their little ones ages 1-3 to the natural world through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in a consistent format, including a story, activity and walk.

Nocturnal Family Tram Ride, 7:30 p.m. June 28 at the Nature Center. Guests can look for wildlife on an evening tour of the park.

International Mud Day, noon to 2 p.m. June 29 at the Blendon Woods Group Shelter. Guests can gather at a giant mud pit for activities.

Family Tram, 2 to 5 p.m. June 30 at the Natural Play Area at Cherry Ridge. Guests can board at any green tram stop sign for a tour of the park.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Morning Discovery Hike, 9 a.m. June 30 at the Shelter House. Guests can go on a 1-mile hike to see what they can find.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

Mammals of Ohio Display, noon June 28 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn how mammals survive through games, activities, videos and displays.

Family Fun Night, 6 to 8 p.m. June 29 at the Nature Center. Visitors can enjoy a campfire and explore nature at night through some activities.

Butterfly Pursuit, 11 a.m. June 29 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2.5-mile hike to find some of the butterflies of the season and learn how to identify them.

For Kids: Scavenger Hunt, 2 to 4 p.m. June 30 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-12 can pick up and complete a scavenger hunt list for a small prize.

Tae Kwon Do in the Park, 10 a.m. July 1 at the Nature Center. Guests can join the black-belt instructors from Tiger Woo's World Class Tae Kwon Do for a 40-minute lesson on the theme of self control. No experience needed.

For Adults: Fitness Hike, 10 a.m. July 2 at the Nature Center. Adults ages 18 and older can get fit and take a 2.5-mile, moderately paced hike with a naturalist on the Dripping Rock Trail.

Red, White and Blue, noon to 3 p.m. July 3-4 at the Nature Center. Guests can enjoy a display of red, white and blue animals found in the park, along with some other patriotic critters.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Summer Entertainment Series: COSI on Wheels, 7 p.m. June 27 at Lakeside Pavilion. Attendees can watch a performance by COSI on Wheels about energy.

Summer Scavenger Hunt, noon to 2 p.m. June 29 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-12 can pick up a list and search for signs of animals that live in the park. Completed scavenger hunts will earn a prize.

Meet the Animals, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 2 at the Nature Center. Guests can get acquainted with live education animals.

Red, White and Blue Scavenger Hunt, noon to 2 p.m. July 4 at the Nature Center. Guests can celebrate the Fourth of July by picking up a scavenger hunt to search for items and earn a prize.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Herb Garden. Guests can meet members of the Herb Society of America, Central Ohio Unit and ask them questions.

Weed With Your Fork, 2 p.m. June 29 at the Innis House. Guests ages 17 and older can learn how to identify, harvest and prepare edible weeds.

Evening Garden Walk, 7 p.m. June 30 at the Gardens Entrance. Visitors can take a guided stroll through the gardens.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Late Nights at the Climbing Wall, June 28 at the Climbing Wall. The climbing wall will stay open till midnight. The park will provide four auto belays, but climbers must bring their own harness. Late-night fishing will be available from the dock on the Scioto River.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

Family Storytime: The Little Red Hen, 11 a.m. June 28 and 29 at the Farmhouse. Guests can enjoy a classic story and activities that show how grain becomes bread.

Built to Bake, 2 to 4 p.m. June 29 at the Farmhouse. Guests can learn how a wood burning stove works and browse through a collection of 19th century cookbooks while preparing baked goods.

A Hunting We Will Go, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 2-7 at the Farmhouse. Visitors can pick up a scavenger hunt list at the farmhouse and enjoy searching around the farm.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Stories Around the Fire, 7 p.m. June 29 at the Confluence Area. Guests can toast marshmallows over the fire then listen to stories from around the world.

Make a Birdfeeder, 2 p.m. June 30 at the Confluence Area. Guests can bring a plastic water bottle and repurpose it as a bird feeder.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

