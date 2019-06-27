Portions of the Olentangy Trail that run through Worthington are closed because of high water from the Olentangy River, according to Darren Hurley, director of the Worthington Parks and Recreation Department.

“They started to release water from the dam up in Delaware,” Hurley said.

He said he could not pinpoint the locations, but a “few sections” were closed. He said there were ways around the closed sections.

Hurley said reopening of the sections would depend on when the river subsides.

