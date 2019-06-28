Delaware police said petty-theft charges were filed earlier this month after an employee of a store in the 1700 block of Columbus Pike reportedly took home a weed trimmer, returned by a customer, without paying for it.

The trimmer is valued at $79, reports said. The incident was reported at 6:38 a.m. June 17.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Police charged a man with possession of marijuana after responding to a report of a man lying in a yard in the 100 block of North Franklin Street at 2:53 a.m. June 23, according to reports.

* Two syringes and drug paraphernalia reportedly were found during a traffic stop at Liberty and Harrison streets at 12:42 p.m. June 23.

* Marijuana paraphernalia was found during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 23 north of U.S. Route 42 at 1:38 a.m. June 21, reports said.

* Several parked vehicles were vandalized in the area of Executive Boulevard and Pinecrest Drive and at Fountain and Forest avenues.

The damage was discovered early June 17, reports said.

* A woman was charged with possession of a drug-abuse instrument in the 200 block of Silver Maple Drive at 7:23 a.m. June 18, according to reports.