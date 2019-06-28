The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is playing host to a "Military Family Free Dayz" promotion from Saturday, June 29, through Sunday, July 7.

According to a June 28 news release from the zoo, current and past military personnel and their immediate family members will receive free admission to the zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay.

The offer is available at the zoo's entrance, and parking is $10 per vehicle.

Zoombezi Bay discounts are $25.99 per person for the service member, as well as for their immediate family members, and $23.99 per child (ages 3-9) or seniors over 60 years old.

