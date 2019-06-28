I officiated at a wedding recently and consequently love has been on my mind. There was a time not long ago when I was struck by the naïveté bug. I thought I was safe in a world where evil and horrific things happen across the globe. Mass hate was continents away. And then that changed. The Oklahoma City bombing happened and I was just a hop and a skip away in Tulsa. I encountered a change to my innocent ideology. We were no longer safe.



But it wasn’t until 10 years ago when I realized how much hate we are immersed in. We live in a country that was founded upon hate. Our desecration and genocide of Native Americans began the building blocks of the hate that we continue to perpetuate. Throughout our history we have singled out different cultures. And as we know from our news, we continue this behavior even within our government.



I asked a question a couple years ago about what our response should be as the people of God, when we start legislating hate. When our policies now reflect inherent hate, what do we do? The answer given was one of old. You combat hate with love. In our present world we hear the term ‘sanctuary city’. This is not some description on a tour guide. This is a designation of a city that is willing to disobey the legislation of who is inferior and not welcome.



I know a church in Columbus that has been giving sanctuary to a woman for a year. She has lived there and been loved and accepted. She has been nurtured and cared for. We combat hate with love. Maybe you have heard of someone who has gone and done mission work somewhere. Multitudes of people have dedicated their time, energy and even money to fight for justice and equality in some corner of the world.



And now we face an unseen threat that hits us at home. We cannot allow our love for one another to be silenced. We cannot allow the unseen forces of hate and evil to manifest as racial and gender inequality, cultural genocide and the objectification of the marginalized. Love has to be the final word.