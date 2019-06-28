Grove City’s debut of the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will have to wait.

The city had hoped DORA officially would begin Saturday, June 29, when the first of four monthly Food Truck Festival and Shop Hop events would take place.

That will not be the case because the city still is waiting on delivery of the DORA cups, according to Andy Furr, executive director of Heart of Grove City, a nonprofit group that promotes the Town Center and proposed creating a DORA in the downtown area. He said he won’t know a delivery date for the cups until next week.

Furr earlier said he anticipated the first DORA event was “more likely to be sometime in July.”

The earliest the DORA could have begun was June 20, which is 30 days after Grove City Council passed the ordinance.

The Heart of Grove City will spread the word using social media once the start date is determined, he said.

“As soon as we know, we’ll get that information out, although it may take a little while for word to spread,” Furr has said.

Once the DORA is in effect, customers will be able to take the drinks they buy at bars and restaurants with them and consume them within the 15.81-acre section of Grove City’s downtown that comprises the DORA district.

The DORA will be in effect from 2 p.m. to midnight Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for one year.

The nine bars and restaurants serving alcohol that are within Grove City’s DORA district are: Board and Brush, 3306 Columbus St.; Parkers Tavern, 3998 Broadway; Plank’s on Broadway, 4022 Broadway; Grandstand Pizza Shop, 4034 Broadway; Hop Yard 62, 4057 Broadway; Michael’s Hibachi, 3985 Broadway; Local Cantina, 3937 Broadway; Zassy’s Tap Room, 3940 Broadway; and Plum Run Winery, 3946 Broadway.

Each will have its own DORA cup in which to serve drinks to go, Furr said.

“One side of the cup will have a DORA mark or logo, and the other side will have the establishment’s name,” he said.

The open-container district will not operate when three special events are held -- the Grove City Homecoming held on the last weekend of July, the Boo Off Broadway on Halloween and the city’s Christmas Celebration in December.

Before they enter another drinking establishment, customers will have to finish their drink and dispose of the cup in one of numerous recyclable receptacles that will be placed along the DORA route, Furr said.

“Part of the reason for that rule is for tracking purposes,” to help make it easier to determine where someone who misbehaves while walking along or visiting a business in the DORA district bought their drink, he said.

“If we’re seeing cups aren’t being property disposed of, we can determine if they’re coming from a certain bar or restaurant and figure out if there needs to be an increased effort to educate people about the DORA rules,” Furr said.

The DORA is designed to help bring more people to the Town Center and have them spend more time in the downtown area, he said.

People will be able to take their drinks with them when they visit shops and other businesses within the DORA as long as the business opts in to participate.

Any business within the DORA will be able to post a sign indicating it will not allow someone with a drink to enter, Furr said.

