The conversation about drinking outside is back on the agenda for Powell City Council’s development committee.

At its Tuesday, July 2, meeting, the committee is set to discuss the establishment of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA -- a relatively new Ohio legal mechanism that establishes boundaries in which people may carry open containers of alcohol during specified times or events.

For a year, city officials have been discussing the idea of a DORA. During a DORA time or event, specified holders of liquor licenses may fill specially marked cups that may be taken out of the establishments and among the locations.

In February, the city’s development committee examined a staff report on the topic and instructed staff members to gather more information.

The initial plan for the DORA set a 77-acre section covering the entirety of “the downtown area,” stretching approximately from Murphy Parkway eastward to Grace Drive.

In the report, 14 potential establishments that would be allowed to serve alcohol in the special cups are listed: Annie’s Wine Cottage, Board and Brush Creative Studios, Country Carryout, the Daily Growler, Huli Huli, Koble Grill, Kraft House No. 5, Liberty Tavern & Patios, Local Roots & Patio, Nocterra Brewing, the Powell Village Winery, Prohibition Gastro Lounge & Patio, Saffron Indian Grill and Savoir Cooking & Wine.

In early May, city spokeswoman Megan Canavan said Powell’s next step would be to research how a DORA has been implemented in other municipalities.

Worthington, who has had a DORA in place since early 2018, sent economic development manager David McCorkle to talk to Powell City Council in June.

Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at 47 Hall St.

aking@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAndrew

