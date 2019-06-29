Grandview Heights City Council is expected to hold first reading at its Monday, July 1, meeting of legislation that would require the registration of residences used for short-term rentals.

The ordinance, sponsored by Councilman Steve Reynolds, is a followup to complaints that residents who live in the area of Norton Avenue and West Second Avenue brought May 6 to council about a house being used as a short-term rental through the Airbnb website.

One resident described the house as being "more of a party house than an Airbnb."

She and other residents complained about the large number of visitors the house seems to attract, along with reported noise and suspicious behavior.

Council members agreed after hearing their complaints that the city should begin a community discussion about whether Grandview should ban or at least regulate short-term rentals in the community.

The ordinance that Reynolds plans to introduce would require properties used for short-term rentals to be registered annually before the end of the calendar year.

Operating a short-term rental at an unregistered property would be a minor misdemeanor under the ordinance.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 1016 Grandview Ave.

