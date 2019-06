The dean's list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.



Local students include:



• Elizabeth Adkins of Mantua



• Marcus Bender of Atwater



• Keri Fisher of Hiram



• Jacob Hanzlik of Streetsboro



• Emma Holm of Kent



• Alesha Pack of Diamond



• Alexis Smith of Mogadore



• Stephanie Suprenant of Ravenna



• Anthony Swierz of Deerfield