It is 4:30 p.m. June 27, and John Arnett and Harry Young have three charcoal grills sizzling up marinated chicken tenderloins, burgers, brats and hot dogs.

It's the fourth Thursday at Bethel International United Methodist Church and the countdown to the free monthly dinner is on.

"We try to feed people," said Young, as he flipped burgers in the afternoon heat.

When asked if he's a grill master, Arnett's response is humble.

"I'm sufficient," he said.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. the last Thursday of each month, the church opens its doors to anyone who wants to indulge in a smorgasbord of garden salads, fresh fruit, meat, chicken, pasta salad, homemade desserts and some store-bought sweets, too.

The meals are free to all comers, regardless of income levels or appetites. No registration or identification is required. Lately, the church at 1220 Bethel Road has been serving crowd of about 60 people at the dinners.

"I'd say that's a pretty good number," Arnett said.

The Rev. Glenn Schwerdtfeger, senior pastor of Bethel International, said that isn't enough.

"I think bigger would be better," Schwerdtfeger said. "We're aiming higher.

The church has been serving its monthly dinners for about six years, said Kathy Young. She is married to Harry Young and helps run the kitchen.

Lately, diners have been showing up earlier, so they are treated to light snacks before they line up for their pick of the evening's choices, she said.

She said the menu changes weekly and is largely seasonal. A Thanksgiving meal is offered if the holiday falls on the last Thursday in November.

Diners surely come for the food -- and are given extras and sometimes a care package to take home -- but they also enjoy the camaraderie and friendship they build along the way, Young said.

"We have a lot of people who don't have anybody to eat dinner with," she said.

Carol, who who declined to give her last name, said she has been coming to the monthly meal for a few years. A resident of a nearby Columbus neighborhood, she saw the sign while driving by.

"I wanted to see what it was all about," she said. "And it's nice to have company when you eat."

She was so impressed by the generosity of the church, she now worships at Bethel International.

Vicki, who also declined to give her last name, often joins Carol for a meal.

"The people are friendly," said Vicki, also of northwest Columbus. "They treat you nice. The food is excellent."

Jim Reed, a church member, said he's a regular at the dinner as a show of support.

He said the former pastor, the Rev. Mike Pratt, was a friend, and he and has gotten to know many of the other regulars.

"It's hard to get people to come here because they have a preconceived notion of what it's like (and) who comes here," said Reed, who lives nearby.

Reed's frequent dining companion, Jim Richard, also a church member, said his visits aren't just about the food -- but they are enjoyable.

"I can't stop eating when I get here," said Richard, a Worthington resident. "I always eat too much."

