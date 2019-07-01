Agreements are in place that specifically spell out the financial responsibility for the public infrastructure and other improvements that will support the Beulah Park development.

The development agreement approved by Grove City Council on June 3 took more than two years to hammer out, said Greg Daniels, an attorney representing developer Pat Kelley.

"It's just a big project and a big undertaking, which is why it took so long to put (the agreement) together," he said. "There are a lot of public finance tools that are being used to pull off this sort of development."

The groundbreaking for the 212-acre project at the former site of the Beulah Park horse-racing track was held in May.

The mixed-use development is expected to include a total of 389 apartment units, 110 ranch-style condominiums, 70 townhouse-style condominiums, 266 single-family homes, an assisted- and independent-living facility offering a total of 116 units. The residential units will be built over two phases.

The development area sits within a Community Reinvestment Area that already has been established and will provide a 100%, 15-year tax abatement as new private development occurs, Daniels said.

"It doesn't abate any of the current taxes. None of the taxing subdivisions will be losing any tax revenue because of it," he said.

The CRA abatement will apply only to new buildings as they are constructed, Daniels said.

A total of $19 million in public improvements -- including putting in roads, sewer and water lines and completing some site cleanup -- is needed just to get the project's first phase "off the ground," he said.

"All these things are for the public and will be owned by the public at the end of the day," Daniels said.

Four funding sources initially will provide the $19 million to pay for the phase 1 public infrastructure work, he said.

That includes $5 million in general obligation bonds issued by the city and another $9 million in bonds provided by the state of Ohio, Daniels said.

The remaining $5 million would be provided by the developer, he said.

The city and state bonds would be paid off first with revenue from the first-phase components of the project, Daniels said, adding that they would be paid off before the developer receives any funds to cover its share of the public infrastructure costs.

"That is the key to making this transaction palatable" to the city, Mayor Richard "Ike" Stage said. "It's the most paramount rationale to making all of this work out."

The developer originally had requested the city issue up to $15 million in bonds, he said.

Council approved legislation to authorize the city to issue the $5 million in bonds at its June 17 meeting.

The first phase of the project is expected to include 264 apartments, 55 ranch condos and all the assisted- and independent-living units, Daniels said.

"This is stuff we know will be happening and will be underway by the time we're building the public infrastructure," he said.

Revenue from the first-phase components is expected to cover the entire cost of the city and state-issued bonds, so the developer is "highly incentivized" to get those components completed as soon as feasible, Daniels said.

The second phase of the project will include construction of 55 ranch condos, 125 apartments, all the townhouses and all the single-family homes, he said.

The second phase likely will be divided into sub-phases and take longer to complete than the first phase.

The developer is responsible for completing and arranging funding for other improvements as part of phase 1, Daniels said.

Those projects include widening Southwest Boulevard from Demorest Road to just east of Lewis Centre Way to five lanes with a center-turn lane; adding a traffic signal at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and a new development street and making improvements to Demorest Road.

