Although unrest in Honduras forced the cancellation of a mission trip involving 10 members of Boulevard Presbyterian Church, the ultimate goal of the trek still will be accomplished, thanks to the investment -- both spiritually and financially -- that other church members made to the project.

Members of the church, 1235 Northwest Blvd., were asked to "buy stock," or make donations, to help pay for the materials needed to build a new home for the pastor of the Ocotillo Moropoca Presbyterian Church in Honduras.

Ocotillo is a rural village in southwest Honduras, about 32 miles west of the capital city, Tegucigalpa.

"We were hoping for $20 donations from maybe 100 people, but we ended up getting $3,800, which was almost double what we were hoping for and was more than enough to pay for the materials needed to build the house," said Michael Schmidt, who helped organize the mission trip.

The 10 Boulevard church members, including three high school students, were scheduled to fly to Honduras on the morning of June 22 and return June 29.

They had planned to begin their week in Honduras with a visit to the Diamond House, a school in Tegucigalpa that provides opportunities for boys from poor families to learn trades.

"A lot of them would otherwise end up in the streets, selling drugs or engaging in other illegal activities just to get by," Schmidt said.

The 13 Boulevard members who participated in the church's last mission trip to Honduras in 2012 visited the Diamond House and learned more about the organization's work.

"We were originally expecting to build animal pens on that trip, but we ended up helping to build three houses for families who live near the Diamond House," Schmidt said. "It was an eye-opening experience."

Since then, Boulevard has held an annual collection to send a donation to the Diamond House, he said.

"The $3,000 or $4,000 we send each year is enough to pay for the education of one student and help give them a chance for a better life," Schmidt said.

After their visit to the Diamond House, this year's sojourners were scheduled to travel to Ocotillo to build the pastor's house.

The trip was canceled June 21, less than 24 hours before the scheduled departure.

On June 19, the U.S. Embassy instructed American government employees to minimize unnecessary travel in Honduras due to the continued violent protests near the capital city.

The protests erupted in late May over decrees by President Juan Orlando Hernandez that his opponents believe will result in the privatization of public services.

On May 31, protesters set fire to the access gate at the U.S. Embassy.

"The U.S. isn't so popular in some places around the world," Boulevard deacon Bill Bell said. "Apparently, some of the protesters think the U.S. had a hand in his election (in 2017)."

As the protests continued, the Honduran government called in the National Guard and set up roadblocks near Ocotillo, Schmidt said.

"We weren't sure whether the materials we had ordered would be able to get through," he said.

Some concern also arose for the safety of the Boulevard members who had planned to make the trek, Bell said.

"Especially when you're talking about high school students, it's better to be safe than sorry," he said.

Schmidt said he contacted Boulevard's pastor, the Rev. Preston Shealy, on June 21; Shealy agreed with Schmidt's preference to cancel the trip.

"One of the people who were going on our trip has done other trips to the region through Ohio State, and when these protests occurred, he said that at Ohio State, they would have canceled the trip," Schmidt said.

"Three of us were leaning toward the idea of cancellation, so it just seemed the prudent thing to do," he said. "We might still have gone on the trip even with the protests, but the concern about whether the roadblocks would keep the materials from arriving was a deciding factor."

The materials had been purchased in advance and have arrived in Ocotillo, Schmidt said.

"There will be some volunteers from the community who will be working on building the pastor's new house," he said.

"It may take a little bit longer to get done, but the house is going to be built."

Pictures of the pastor's current residence show there are holes in the walls between the slabs of wood.

"It looks almost like a barn," Bell said.

"You have to think that when it's raining, the water gets into the house," Schmidt said. "Having a more comfortable and secure place to live will make it easier for him to devote more of his energy and time to serving his congregation and his community."

The church members who donated money for the materials were invited to attend a "shareholders" meeting Sunday, July 7, he said.

"We were going to give them a report about the trip and show them pictures of the house their contributions helped build," Schmidt said.

The meeting still will be held so donors can hear an update about what is being accomplished despite the trip's cancellation, he said.

"Ten of us were going to be going to Honduras, but it wasn't our trip," Schmidt said. "We were going there to represent our church. It really was Boulevard's trip because so many people played a role."

Schmidt has participated in Boulevard's two previous mission trips to Honduras, in 1998 and 2012.

"There's so much value in learning more about what people in other countries may be going through," he said.

"It makes you think about what conditions would drive people to the decision to leave and try to walk their way to Mexico or the United States. What would it take to force you to leave here and walk to Canada?"

