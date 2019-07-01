Two Clintonville offices were burglarized late last month, according to Columbus police reports.

Two different owners of businesses in the 4000 block of North High Street reported their suites were broken into around June 21.

Both business owners reported cash and computers, together worth around $3,000, missing from their businesses. Neither office showed signs of forced entry, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* Someone smashed the window of a woman's vehicle while it was parked in the first block of East North Broadway the morning of June 25, reports said.

The woman told police her purse was stolen from the car.

* A Clintonville woman returned to her home in the 100 block of East Kanawha Avenue the afternoon of June 21 to find her front screen door cut and the door slightly ajar.

Police arrived and searched the residence, but no one was there. According to reports, items inside the house were "rifled through," but nothing was missing.

* A woman reported someone stole her father's vehicle after she left the keys in the ignition while it was parked in the 400 block of Fallis Road overnight June 24.

* A man told police he watched "neighborhood kids" throw a rock through his window in the 100 block of Highfield Drive around 5:30 p.m. June 24.

* A laptop computer and other items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of East Weber Road the night of June 22, reports said.