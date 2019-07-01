Gahanna residents are meeting the Summer Reading Challenge at the local branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 310 Granville St.

The challenge was launched June 1 and continues through Aug. 3, with the goal of getting the entire family to read and help children build key skills for success.

Ben Zenitsky, marketing and communications specialist with the Columbus Metropolitan Library system, said as of June 27, Gahanna ranked second with 4,927 registrants for the challenge, behind Hilliard with 9,712.

“As of now, 4,927 people have registered for our Summer Reading Challenge at the Gahanna branch, and 1,555 of those have completed the program,” he said.

“Each age group reads for a certain specified amount of time to complete the program.”

Zenitsky said everyone can get in on the action to keep youngsters reading during the summer and accumulating minutes toward earning prizes.

Other top communities in the CML system with high registrants include Dublin, 4,422; Reynoldsburg, 4,202; and New Albany, 4,076.

Angie Sharkey, Gahanna branch youth-services manager, said people can register up until the last week.

“It’s all online,” she said. “They don’t necessarily have to come in. They can come in to redeem minutes for prizes.”

Details on registration are posted at columbuslibrary.org.

Sharkey said the program is for all ages.

“That surprises some people,” she said. “Babies can be registered. We encourage older siblings to read to babies. We have lots of free books they earn. It’s for all ages, from babies to adults.”

Once six hours of reading are completed, participants receive coupons for businesses such as Chipotle.

Other prizes include passes to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay.

“We have a raffle for a bike,” Sharkey said. “Kids are entered for the raffle after they complete certain hours.”

Gahanna celebrated its second annual Readathon Day on June 27, when Gahanna police Chief Jeff Spence and other local celebrities visited the library to read.

“We punctuate that (Readathon) at one month in (the Summer Reading Challenge) to keep up the momentum for reading,” she said.

“We really encourage everyone in the community to come in and read to show Gahanna as a community values reading.”

Sharkey said Pete the Cat, a book character very popular with preschool and early elementary students, participated.

“Gahanna really comes through,” Sharkey said. “The Readathon is another way to promote reading for the summer. We encourage adults to sign up to be an example to kids.”

She said the library also offers interactive ways to get children to come to the library.

“We have them come in to access secret codes,” Sharkey said. “We have a whole calendar of events as well, to encourage people to come to the library.”

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, the Gahanna branch will offer a program called “Bring the Farm to You.”

Sharkey said farm animals such as a turkey, a pig and sheep will be on the front lawn of the library.

“We have plenty of options for reading at the library,” she said. “We’re trying to prevent the summer slide.

“Our goal to promote reading to stay at the same (reading level) or progress up.”

