Northland has its first test case on the effectiveness of the city of Columbus' new program on zoning-notification signs.

Karl Road Christian Church, 5400 Karl Road, is seeking a council variance to allow a Montessori school to be placed within the facility.

That means the applicant has posted a sign that includes information about the zoning, such as the application number and phone number to the city zoning office, at the main entrance of the property within clear view of passing pedestrians and motorists.

"We want feedback on how the signs are working," Jeff Carter, an aide to Columbus City Council member Emanuel Remy, told the Northland Community Council development committee June 26.

Carter was joined by Anthony Celebrezze, spokesman for the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services, who said six such signs had been displayed since the pilot program was implemented June 1 for areas within the boundaries of the South Side Area Commission, the Near East Area Commission and the Northland Community Council.

Those communities were chosen because of their high development activity, Celebrezze said.

The pilot program was started after Remy, who was once a member of the NCC, noticed how many people said they were unaware of such land-use issues in the neighborhood.

The program will make it easier for residents to find out information online, such as the hearing schedule, and connect people with the appropriate city staff member in charge of the case, Celebrezze said.

Because the code hasn't been rewritten to include the sign postings, they are technically not required, he said.

The development community, Celebrezze had said, generally supported of the program.

"We always have to contend with bad actors," he said.

Applicants are asked to send the city a digital image confirming the posting within seven days of receiving the sign.

City staff and local civic groups will be asked to keep an eye on the issue for the duration of the pilot program, which expires at the end of the year. At that point, the city will decide whether to expand the program, Celebrezze said.

For now, the city must notify property owners who are within 125 feet of a redevelopment, which oftentimes includes about five homeowners, Celebrezze said.

"The code might be considered a little bit minimalistic," he said.

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary