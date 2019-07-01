Bar Louie in Easton Town Center has closed.

The casual bar and restaurant shut its doors June 8 after its lease expired, said Jen Peterson, chief executive of the retail, dining and entertainment complex in northeast Columbus.

No other details were available.

“This is a great, marquee space that overlooks Easton Town Square,” Peterson said. “Easton has an exciting, new concept for this space that will be announced in the near future.”

Other central Ohio Bar Louie stores are near Polaris Fashion Place in north Columbus and in Columbus’ Arena District.

