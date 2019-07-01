It's not uncommon for people from other communities to visit New Albany.

In particular, visitors want to see the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and to learn more about how it happened.

Many have heard about the unique collaboration between different groups to build and program the venue at 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road.

They are interested in how a relatively small community was able to build such an impressive and impactful facility.

They also are interested in how the school district and community share the facility for programming, routinely for hundreds of events each year.

On June 13, we were visited by a delegation of 12 Brazilian leaders of cultural and community centers from the Sao Paulo region.

The group was participating in a tour of several Midwest cities through the International Visitors Council of Columbus. The IVC is a nonprofit, nongovernmental, international education organization. Its mission is to build partnerships among central Ohioans and citizens of other countries that strengthen democratic ideals, encourage economic development and promote cultural understanding through the exchange of knowledge and ideas.

This particular exchange was funded by the U.S. Embassy in Brazil.

Members of the delegation learned about the collaboration among the New Albany-Plain Local School District, the city of New Albany, Plain Township and the New Albany Community Foundation that resulted in the McCoy Center being built.

They learned how the facility serves both school and community constituencies, and about the relationship with CAPA to manage the facility. They were intrigued by the fact that the McCoy Center holds hundreds of events each year.

Members of the delegation asked questions, toured the facility and learned about plans, including the city's Rose Run Park improvements and the future amphitheater near the McCoy.

New Albany is tiny compared with the Sao Paulo region, which has more than 23 million people; however, there are similar goals and aspirations in what New Albany and these regional centers are attempting to accomplish.

Some of the shared aspirations include making cultural offerings accessible to more people, leveraging cultural offerings to promote education and lifelong learning, and bringing people together to strengthen community bonds through shared experiences.

Despite the challenges sometimes encountered when communicating through interpreters, a strong connection was made between the friendly Brazilian visitors and our McCoy representatives.

They are passionate about providing their communities with cultural offerings, just as we are.

Special thanks to Columbus Association for the Performing Arts CEO Chad Whittington and CAPA Vice President of Operations Todd Bemis for participating in the discussion and tour.

For those of us who live in New Albany, it's sometimes easy to lose sight of how impressive the community is until you see it through the eyes of visitors.

They certainly responded to the beauty of the school district campus and the community, but they also appreciated the collaborative spirit here that has accomplished so much.

Craig Mohre is president of the New Albany Community Foundation.