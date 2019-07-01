The Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools plan to contact people to help the district on an interim basis while it searches for a new treasurer.

The district announced on June 13 Kristine Blind has accepted the treasurer's position with London City Schools.

Her resignation is effective Aug. 1.

Board president Beryl Piccolantonio said the board's finance-committee chairwoman, Daphne Moehring, would work with district human resource director, Stephanie Louka, to develop a job posting.

"The full board will review the posting, recently updated job description and treasurer profile that we developed with community member input in 2017," she said.

Moehring and board member Bryan Hairston, who's also on the finance committee, along with two community members who have a background in finance, will interview applicants and recommend two to three finalists for a final interview with the school board and superintendent, according to Piccolantonio.

"Given all we are working on in the district, we hope to have a new permanent treasurer soon, but we are committed to being as transparent and as thorough as possible in our search," she said.

Blind was treasurer of London City Schools from 2011 to 2017 prior to joining Gahanna-Jefferson.

"This is a bittersweet decision for me, as I have come to love the Gahanna-Jefferson community and the wonderful educators and support staff in this district," Blind said.

"Life is full of surprises and my path is taking me back to London, where I was treasurer prior to joining Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools."

She said she's proud of the district's direction, and she's pleased to have been a part of that progress.

Gahanna Superintendent Steve Barrett said he has enjoyed working with Blind.

"She has provided learning opportunities for staff that have been very helpful, and we benefited from her knowledge and experience," he said.

"She is returning to the London City Schools, where she had been for six years. In a sense, she's going home and I wish her the best."

Gahanna-Jefferson gave Blind a contract effective Oct. 10, 2017, through July 31, 2020, at an annual salary of $135,000 plus benefits.

Julio Valladares, who served as the district's treasurer for 14 years, resigned in June 2017 to become treasurer of Newark City Schools.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla