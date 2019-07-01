Gahanna police recently received several reports of motorists leaving dogs in vehicles with the windows only slightly open.

A dog panting heavily was in a vehicle with windows partially open in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a complaint received at 6:58 p.m. June 25.

Another dog also was reported in another vehicle with only partially opened windows in the same parking lot, according to a complaint received at 2:25 p.m. June 19.

Officers advised the owner if the temperature is higher than 60 degrees, they should leave the dog at home.

The dog was panting heavily but was friendly and did not appear to be in danger, according to the police report.

Another dog was reported in a car with the windows only partially opened in a parking in the 500 block of Officenter Place, according to a complaint received at 4:05 p.m. June 19. The dog was panting and barking. The vehicle was gone when police arrived, reports said.

In other recent Gahanna police incident reports:

* A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle on Jonsol Court, according to a report received at 8:18 a.m. June 24.

* Damage was reported at a business in the 100 block of Mill Street, according to a report received at 10:51 p.m. June 23.

* A wallet was reported stolen from a business in the 100 block of Parkland Drive, according to a report received at 5:25 p.m. June 23.

* A Caroway Boulevard resident said someone threw eggs onto his vehicle while it was parked on the street overnight, according to a vandalism report received at 10:51 a.m. June 23.

* A group of teenagers was reportedly fighting in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of South Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 10:37 p.m. June 22. Police spoke to the teens, who said they were just "horsing around," reports said.

* A caller advised she was almost attacked by a dog under the bridge in Creekside Park, 123 Mill St., according to a report received at 12:38 p.m. June 21. She said the dog was with a woman who wasn't holding the leash tight enough. They were last seen heading toward the Gahanna Golf Course, reports said.

* A trailer was stolen from a lot on Eastgate Parkway, according to a report received at 10:17 a.m. June 21.

* Thefts from two vehicles in the 900 block of Vista Drive occurred overnight, according to a report received at 8:28 a.m. June 21.

* A vehicle was reported stolen from the 300 block of Vista Drive, according to a report received at 6:50 a.m. June 21. Police have no record of it being towed or repossessed, reports said.

* People were digging near the stadium at Gahanna Lincoln High School, 140 S. Hamilton Road, according to a report about a suspicious person received at 8:58 p.m. June 20. Officers who were sent to the scene learned the excavators were from the electric company and were digging a trench, reports said.

* Three trailers were broken into overnight in the 800 block of Claycraft Road, according to a report received at 7:12 a.m. June 20.

* A golf cart was reported stolen overnight from Douglas and Gary Lee drives, according to a report received at 11:13 a.m. June 19. It was the second cart stolen in two days, reports said.