Colored lights now illuminate one of Gahanna's landmarks, thanks to the completion of a project of the Gahanna Foundation Inc.

John Michael Spinelli, president of the Gahanna Foundation, said residents and visitors had the opportunity to see something they have never seen before when the historic 1895 bell tower atop the Gahanna Sanctuary, 82 N. High St., was lighted with LEDs June 14-16 during the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival.

He encourages anyone who hasn't seen the fully illuminated gothic-style bell tower to check it out because plans call for it to shine for years to come.

A public dedication will be held later this summer on a date to be announced.

"It's a positive addition to our national register of historic places church," Spinelli said. "Now you have a reason to come out to Gahanna and see the bell tower."

In the future, he said, the tower will be lighted during holidays based on colors associated with St. Patrick's Day, Independence Day, Christmas, the start of a new year and special occasions.

"People use the sanctuary to get married," Spinelli said. "Brides' colors and grooms' colors can be projected on the bell tower. I think that's something no other venue can offer people who are getting married."

Laurie Jadwin, director of Visit Gahanna (also known as the Gahanna Convention & Visitors Bureau), said one of the organization's most successful markets for promoting and driving business to the city has been the wedding market. It assists brides in selecting a venue for their ceremony or reception, and connects them with area businesses that can provide special touches for their event.

"The lighting of the tower provides potential brides with an opportunity to color code the tower with their wedding palettes," she said. "This, in turn, provides Visit Gahanna with an offering that sets our city apart as a unique wedding destination."

Built as part of Peace Lutheran Church in 1895, Spinelli said, the bell tower is an original feature that helped earn the Gahanna Sanctuary a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987.

"Having a vision and focus on our beginnings is as important as those for our future," said Tom Kneeland, Gahanna mayor. "Adding the lighting and embracing the character of this landmark will surely add beauty, charm and nostalgia to the downtown district.

"Mr. Spinelli has a vision, and I have been a big supporter of further restoration of the landmark and enhancing it as a place that will surely draw a lot of attention and interest, both within the city as well as those outside of our community."

The Gahanna Foundation, formed as a 501c3 charity in late July 2018, raised nearly $8,500 for the lighting project from 50 donors that included individuals and businesses from inside and outside Gahanna.

Spinelli said he hopes the track record of accomplishment will set the stage for the next project that will be even larger, more time-consuming and costly than the last.

"That will be the launching of Spinelli Gardens, named not for me but my parents who were born in Italy," Spinelli said.

"They came to the United States as young kids, got married and were florists for their entire lives.

"I'm the beneficiary of all their hard work. I think it's the least I can do to honor their name and honor their profession," he said.

He said he would help give Gahanna a new garden area full of flowers, fragrance, colors and more lighting.

Spinelli said the gardens are planned beside the Sanctuary and might include a stained-glass sculpture that would be brilliant during the day and lit up like the bell tower at night.

He anticipates completing the project by 2021.

