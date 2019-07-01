Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School principal Tracie Lees will leave Grandview for a position with Granville Exempted Village Schools.

The Granville school board June 26 approved hiring Lees as the new principal of Granville Intermediate School, a building for students in grades 4-6.

At its own meeting the same night, the Grandview school board accepted Lees' resignation, effective July 31.

Lees will begin her new position Aug. 1 but will spend the first several months working with Granville Intermediate School's current principal, Gayle Burris.

"Gayle will be retiring at the end of the year, but bringing Tracie on now will give us some overlap until then," Granville Superintendent Jeff Brown said. "It will make for an easier transition."

The Granville board approved a two-year contract for Lees with a salary of $104,124, Brown said.

Lees has served as Edison/Larson principal since August 2015.

Her departure over the summer means Grandview will not be able to conduct a comprehensive search and hiring process for her replacement before the July 10 deadline set by Ohio law.

"If a district hired an administrator after July 10 and that administrator was under contract with another district, that district would have the right not to release them from their contract," said Grandview Heights Schools Superintendent Andy Culp.

The state law is designed to avoid a situation in which districts lose administrators and teachers during the summer after most potential candidates for a position have been hired for the upcoming school year, he said.

Culp said he and the school board will look to hire an interim principal who will serve Edison/Larson until a comprehensive hiring process can take place in February and March.

"Typically, what you look for (in an interim leader) is a retired administrator who is not interested in a permanent position and has a proven record of strong management and leadership of a school building," he said.

Grandview will seek to bring in a temporary principal as soon as possible, Culp said.

In a letter to parents announcing Lees' departure, Culp said during her tenure, "the bar has been raised for students and she will be missed by the students, parents and staff of Grandview Heights."

Lees was not available for comment last week.

Brown said Lees' hiring came on the second effort to find a replacement for Burris.

A first attempt to hire a new principal began in February and ended a few months later without success, he said.

Lees submitted her resume in the second round that resulted in her hire June 26, Brown said.

More than 20 candidates were interviewed for the position and four other finalists were considered over the course of the two rounds, he said.

"We were very impressed with her experience and record in Grandview Heights, which, although it's larger, is a very similar district in a lot of ways with Granville," Brown said. "Her experience fit what we were looking for."

