Grove City police took four recent reports of purses being stolen.

A Grove City woman reported that on June 17 her purse, containing a gun, earrings and a wallet with $20 in cash, was stolen from her unlocked car while she was picking up her child at a day care center in the 3800 block of Hoover Road.

She said she was away from her car for about 15 minutes. Total loss was $628.

About the same time, a purse belonging to another Grove City woman was stolen from her car while she was visiting her children at another child-care program in the 4700 block of Hoover Road before going to the airport.

The woman's husband told police his wife had left her purse on the front seat of her car while she stepped into the building. When she returned, she noticed ear buds she had kept in her purse were on the passenger front seat but didn't think anything of it.

When she arrived at the airport, she realized her purse was missing. The purse contained a wallet and a key fob. Total loss was $540.

A week later, on June 24, an officer took a report from a Columbus woman who said her purse was stolen earlier that day from the women's locker room at the YMCA, 3600 Discovery Drive. She said she was at the YMCA for about an hour and left without her purse. When she got home and realized she didn't have her purse, she called the YMCA, but employees were unable to find her purse in the locker she had used or in any other locker. Total loss was $595.

An Ashville woman reported a female took her purse June 24 while she was shopping at a store in the 4100 block of Buckeye Parkway. The woman said the suspect, who appeared to be in her 20s, stopped and asked her about what the best kind of hoodies were. The victim said she had a short conversation with the suspect and turned away from her shopping cart, where she had placed her purse. When she turned back, she saw the suspect running through the store with her purse. The thief left through a fire exit.

In other recent Grove City incident reports:

* A resident in the 4100 block of Tamarack Avenue reported June 8 that two pair of prescription glasses, valued at $593 combined, were stolen from the center console of her car.

* Two Grove City residents were arrested June 19 and each charged with a felony count of burglary after a June 13 incident at a house in the 3400 block of Stephen Street.

Two residents who live at the Stephen Street address told police they arrived home at 4:42 a.m. and found the two suspects in their house. The suspects were later identified as Colin G. Conley, 37, and Tara S. Gatwood, 30, both of Hillswood Drive.

The male victim said he chased Conley through the home and struck him in the head with a stick, drawing blood.

The two suspects left through the front door and ran toward Windsor Park, 4330 Dudley Ave. They picked up bags that had been placed next to the house and were last seen running toward a dugout in the park.

Officers checked the dugout where the suspects were last seen and found a bag containing clothing and the female victim's identification, which had been taken from the house.

The victims were able to identify the suspects and told police the suspects were acquaintances of theirs and had stayed previously at their home, but did not have a key to the house or permission to be in their home while they were away. They said they believed the suspects entered their home through an unlocked back door.

Conley and Gatwood were arrested June 19 on Jackson Pike in Grove City, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Preliminary hearings for both suspects was scheduled for June 28.

* A resident in the 2600 block of Loris Way reported June 15 he had noticed items missing from his home, including a nail gun and a gold ring with diamonds, valued at $3,775 total. The victim said he believed a relative may have taken the items.

An officer investigated an online database that indicated the suspect had pawned a nail gun May 29 at a pawn shop in east Columbus and sold a ring matching the description of the missing ring June 12 to a store in Grove City.

No charges have been filed in the case.

* The owner of a business in the 3100 block of Broadway reported June 17 that several checks had been stolen from the store's checkbook. He said he found 14 checks had been cashed between April 19 and May 6 for a total of $8,033. Most of the checks were written to names the owner said were unfamiliar to him.

* Police arrested two Grove City men on felony counts of trafficking in drugs June 18 after stopping their car for traffic violations.

An officer stopped a car being driven by Jordan D. Sanders, 25, of Third Avenue after noticing one of the brake lights was out and observing the car make a stop bar violation at the intersection of Southwest Boulevard and Hoover Road and turn onto Hoover without signaling. Devon M. Ware, 28, of Parlin Drive was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The officer observed marijuana flakes on Sanders' shirt and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car. Both men were asked to get out of the car and Sanders admitted to smoking marijuana. Ware told the officer about a container of marijuana that was sitting on the front seat, according to the police report.

When the officer searched the car, he found several bags of marijuana, a scale with a marijuana residue on it, THC oil cartridges with pens and a notebook with ledger type of entries.

Both men were arrested and preliminary hearings were scheduled for July 3 in Franklin County Municipal Court.

* A Bloomfield woman told police her diamond ring, valued at $2,200, was stolen June 18 while she was at a business in the 1900 block of Stringtown Road.

* An officer took reports June 20 from two men who said their vehicles were broken into at a hotel in the 4100 block of Parkway Centre Drive.

A Haviland man said a rifle, valued at $400, was stolen from his pickup truck.

A man said his company vehicle was broken into and a refrigerant leak detector, wireless gauge and protective box were stolen. Total loss was $950.

The second man's car was parked next to the pickup truck. Windows were broken to gain entry to both vehicles.