On the morning of June 19, I came together with nearly 100 others in support of Boy Scouts of America in central Ohio.

The 30th annual Grove City Mayor’s Breakfast for Scouting, catered as a donation by Giant Eagle, was a huge success, raising more than $11,000 for the 10 Boy Scout troops in our community.

The mission of Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make “ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law.” Across the country, Scouting not only makes a difference in the lives of those participating but also in the community affected by Scouts’ efforts.

Grove City is blessed to have more than 860 Scouts participating in local Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs – all upholding each organization’s dedication to respect and service. The impact these troops continue to have on our community cannot be denied.

Many of our creeks, green spaces and roadways are “adopted” by several troops that spend time keeping the areas clean and healthy. These young ladies and gentlemen also serve as an extension of Grove City’s commitment to our nation’s active military, veterans and first responders by undertaking projects that help honor them.

For example, two military memorial monuments, funded and erected as Eagle Scout projects, find their home in Henceroth Park.

Scouts consciously selected this site due to its proximity to the Purple Heart Memorial Walk, dedicated to recognizing Grove City’s Purple Heart medal recipients and their families.

A project in the works by an Eagle Scout candidate is a coordinated means to collect and respectfully dispose of American flags ready for retirement.

Additional projects by Grove City Scout troops over the years include recreational amenities such as a disc golf course and a youth sports concession stand; environmental projects including bluebird boxes and butterfly rain gardens; learning opportunities like the installment of free lending libraries; community service and support through a multitude of land and property maintenance projects; and so much more.

I recently perused some old newspaper clippings and came upon a 1928 article that commended the local Boy Scouts for their service as they spent several weeks “on duty,” guiding children as they crossed the streets at Park Street and Broadway on their way to and from school and during lunch.

I thought about that 1928 article as I sat at the Mayor’s Breakfast (which I tend to personally refer to as the “Boy Scout Breakfast”), honoring fantastic citizens like Good Scout Award recipient Lonnie Alonso. That’s when it struck me that the level of community service we witness from our Scouting youth helps define Grove City.

The commitment dates back to the late 1920s, when Scouts were helping children cross the streets, and it carries through to today.

Mayor Richard L. “Ike” Stage is serving his fifth term as mayor.